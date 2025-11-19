© 2025
The Roundtable

11/19/25 RT Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published November 19, 2025 at 8:59 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are Founder and Academic Director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and Humanities and Professor of Politics, Philosophy, and Human Rights at Bard College Roger Berkowitz, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College Catherine Tan.

