The Roundtable

11/14/25 RT Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published November 14, 2025 at 9:17 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at

Skidmore College Beau Breslin, Ulster County Comptroller and former President and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead Anna Markowitz, and Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelBeau BreslinMarch Gallagheranna markowitzJay Jochnowitz
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
