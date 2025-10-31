10/31/25 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Senior fellow and faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action, President of Beyond Plastics, former EPA Regional Administrator, appointed by President Obama, and co-author of the book “The Problem with Plastic” (published by The New Press) Judith Enck, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, Siena University and Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti.



Siena University economics majors:

Bradley Fraser

Jake Nass

Natalie Zhu