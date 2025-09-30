9/30/25 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College and is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy Robert Brigham, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, and Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College and her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge Catherine Tan.