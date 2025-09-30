© 2025
The Roundtable

9/30/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published September 30, 2025 at 9:14 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College and is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy Robert Brigham, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, and Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College and her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge Catherine Tan.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
