The Roundtable

9/25/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published September 25, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, a grants analyst based in Albany (who has seen firsthand the impact that state and federal funding can have on businesses, municipalities, and nonprofits) Emily Honen, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, and Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge Catherine Tan.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
