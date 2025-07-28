© 2025
The Roundtable

Adam Plunkett constructs an original portrait of Robert Frost in "Love and Need: The Life of Robert Frost’s Poetry”

By Joe Donahue
Published July 28, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

There may be no poet more integral to the American identity are more widely known among Americans than Robert Frost. Yet, his life and the extent of his influence are unfamiliar or misunderstood by many.

In the new book “Love and Need: The Life of Robert Frost’s Poetry” Adam Plunkett challenges previous biographers’ interpretations of Frost’s life and work breaking away from what he sees as “clichés” to construct an original portrait of the poet.

Adam Plunkett is a literary critic who has received fellowship support from organizations such as the National Endowment of the Humanities and the Leon Levy Center for Biography.

[Encore airing]

The Roundtable bookAdam Plunkett
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
