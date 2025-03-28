© 2025
The Roundtable

3/28/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published March 28, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, Siena College Professor of Economics, Aaron Pacitti, Associate Professor of Government at Dutchess Community College and since 2023, she has been President of the World Affairs Council of the Mid-Hudson Valley Dr. Karin Riedl, and Economist, working as Associate Professor of economics at Bard College, President of the Levy Economics Institute, and expert at the Institute for New Economic Thinking Pavlina Tcherneva.

The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelheather mulliganaaron pacittiDr. Karin RiedlPavlina Tcherneva
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
