The Roundtable

2/29/24 RT Panel

Published February 29, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen.

The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelfran bermanmalia dumontira fusfeldrich honen
    The Roundtable
    2/28/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are attorney and former NY 19 Congressman John Faso, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, and Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin.
    The Roundtable
    2/27/24 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are the Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, Diplomat in residence at Bard College Ambassador Fred Hof, Senior Fellow, Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and the Empire Report’s JP Miller.
    "White Rural Rage: The Threat to American Democracy" by Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman
    Joe Donahue
    White rural voters believe our nation has betrayed them, and to some degree, they’re right according to the new book, "White Rural Rage." Tom Schaller and Paul Waldman explore why rural Whites have failed to reap the benefits from their outsize political power and why, as a result, they are the most likely group to abandon democratic norms and traditions.Their rage—stoked daily by Republican politicians and the conservative media—now poses an existential threat to the United States. Schaller and Waldman show how vulnerable U.S. democracy has become to rural Whites who, despite legitimate grievances, are increasingly inclined to hold racist and xenophobic beliefs, to believe in conspiracy theories, to accept violence as a legitimate course of political action, and to exhibit antidemocratic tendencies.Tom Schaller joins us.
    Ijeoma Oluo's "Be A Revolution"
    Joe Donahue
    In the #1 “New York Times” bestseller “So You Want To Talk About Race” Ijeoma Oluo offered a vital guide for how to talk about important issues of race and racism in society. In the book “Mediocre: The Dangerous Legacy Of White Male America” she discussed the ways in which white male supremacy had an impact on our systems, our culture, and our lives throughout American history.
