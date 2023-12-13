© 2023
New York's high court orders new congressional maps
The Roundtable

12/13/23 RT Panel

Published December 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin; Advance Lead for the White House and former Chief of Staff for State Senator Michelle Hinchey and former Assistant County Executive for Pat Ryan, Anna Markowitz; President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

