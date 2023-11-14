© 2023
The Roundtable

NYS Writer's Institute-Telling the Truth: 5th Edition Event

By Joe Donahue
Published November 14, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST

The New York State Writer’s Institute’s Telling the Truth: 5th Edition Event this Friday will feature two panel discussions with major thinkers and journalists representing a variety of viewpoints about the present and future of our nation.

Panels will include: “The American Presidency,” a conversation about the Biden administration and the prospect of a second Trump administration, featuring Franklin Foer and Miles Taylor.

And “The American Backlash,” a conversation about the politics of revenge, and the impulse to punish “out groups” who have made political gains— particularly racial, sexual, and cultural minorities, and women, featuring Juliet Hooker and Jeff Sharlet. 

To tell us more, we welcome Paul Grondahl – Opalka Endowed Director on the NYS Writer’s Institute.

NYS writers institute
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
