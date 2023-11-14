NYS Writer's Institute-Telling the Truth: 5th Edition Event

The New York State Writer’s Institute’s Telling the Truth: 5th Edition Event this Friday will feature two panel discussions with major thinkers and journalists representing a variety of viewpoints about the present and future of our nation.

Panels will include: “The American Presidency,” a conversation about the Biden administration and the prospect of a second Trump administration, featuring Franklin Foer and Miles Taylor.

And “The American Backlash,” a conversation about the politics of revenge, and the impulse to punish “out groups” who have made political gains— particularly racial, sexual, and cultural minorities, and women, featuring Juliet Hooker and Jeff Sharlet.

To tell us more, we welcome Paul Grondahl – Opalka Endowed Director on the NYS Writer’s Institute.