The Roundtable

11/7/23 RT Panel - Election Day Live at The Linda - The Future of Democracy

Published November 7, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST
mic. in studio

For our Election Day special Roundtable Panel live at The Linda, Joe Donahue is joined by Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont,

Immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Diplomat in residence at Bard College Ambassador Fred Hof, Senior Fellow, Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.

Libby Post, Malia DuMont, Jim Ketterer, James Ketterer, Frederic Hof, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, David Soares, Albany County District Attorney David Soares
