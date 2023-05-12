Ana Reyes at The Colonial Theatre 5/13

Author Ana Reyes will be in conversation with WAMC’s Joe Donahue about her debut novel, "The House in the Pines," on May 13 at 1 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Ana Reyes has an MFA from Louisiana State University. Her work has appeared in Bodega, Pear Noir, The New Delta Review, and elsewhere. She lives in Los Angeles where she teaches creative writing to older adults at Santa Monica College. "The House in the Pines" is her first novel.

Maya was a high school senior when her best friend, Aubrey, mysteriously dropped dead in front of the enigmatic man named Frank whom they’d been spending time with all summer.

Seven years later, Maya lives in Boston with a loving boyfriend and is kicking the secret addiction that has allowed her to cope with what happened years ago, the gaps in her memories, and the lost time that she can’t account for. But her past comes rushing back when she comes across a recent YouTube video in which a young woman suddenly keels over and dies in a diner while sitting across from none other than Frank.