© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Ana Reyes at The Colonial Theatre 5/13

By Joe Donahue
Published May 12, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT
anareyes-thehouseinthepines-Dutton.jpg
Dutton
/

Author Ana Reyes will be in conversation with WAMC’s Joe Donahue about her debut novel, "The House in the Pines," on May 13 at 1 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Ana Reyes has an MFA from Louisiana State University. Her work has appeared in Bodega, Pear Noir, The New Delta Review, and elsewhere. She lives in Los Angeles where she teaches creative writing to older adults at Santa Monica College. "The House in the Pines" is her first novel.

Maya was a high school senior when her best friend, Aubrey, mysteriously dropped dead in front of the enigmatic man named Frank whom they’d been spending time with all summer.

Seven years later, Maya lives in Boston with a loving boyfriend and is kicking the secret addiction that has allowed her to cope with what happened years ago, the gaps in her memories, and the lost time that she can’t account for. But her past comes rushing back when she comes across a recent YouTube video in which a young woman suddenly keels over and dies in a diner while sitting across from none other than Frank.

Tags
The Roundtable thrillerpsychological thrillernoveldebut novelpittsfieldaddictionaddiction recovery
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue