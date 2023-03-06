© 2023
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Donald Yacavone explores the arc of white supremacy in America in new book "Teaching White Supremacy"

By Joe Donahue
Published March 6, 2023 at 11:33 AM EST
Book cover for "Teaching White Supremacy" by Donald Yacavone
Provided
/
Pantheon

Donald Yacovone shows us the clear and damning evidence of white supremacy’s deep-seated roots in our nation’s educational system through an in-depth examination of America’s wide assortment of texts, from primary readers to college textbooks, from popular histories to the most influential academic scholarship. His new book is "Teaching White Supremacy."

Yacovone is a lifetime associate at Harvard University’s Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, the author or editor of eleven books, the winner (with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.) of an NAACP Image Award for The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross in 2014, and a recipient of the W.E.B.Du Bois Medal from Harvard University in 2013.

Tags
The Roundtable raceRacismstructural racismsystemic racismWhite Supremacyeducation system
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • grace.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Obama speechwriter recounts 10 monumental days in new book "Grace"
    Joe Donahue
    A white supremacist shooting and an astonishing act of forgiveness. A national reckoning with race and the Confederate flag. The fate of marriage equality and the Affordable Care Act. "Grace" is the propulsive story of ten days in June 2015, when Obama and his chief speechwriter Cody Keenan composed a series of high-stakes speeches to meet a succession of stunning developments.
  • saratogabookfestival.png
    The Roundtable
    2022 Saratoga Book Festival
    Joe Donahue
    The Saratoga Book Festival (SBF) is an annual community-wide celebration of books in downtown Saratoga Springs, New York with a mission to encourage a lifelong love of reading and promote greater literacy for all.This year’s authors include: Gregory Maguire, Meg Wolitzer, Peter Balakian, Chris Hedges, Francine Prose and Peter Steiner – just to name a few. Ellen Beal, President of SBF, joins us this morning for a preview.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    10/14/22 RT Panel
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
  • musiciansofmaalwyck.png
    The Roundtable
    Musicians of Ma'alwyck present season opening concert with the theme "A Stranger in Your Own Land"
    Joe Donahue
    Musicians of Ma’alwyck is a flexible-size chamber ensemble in residence at the Schuyler Mansion New York State Historic Site and Schenectady County Community College. The first concert of this season, "A Stranger in Your Own Land" is this coming Saturday. The centerpiece on the program is the lamentation cantata Abraham Lincoln Walks at Midnight by Roy Harris. We welcome Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz.
  • templegrandin-visualthinking.jpg
    The Roundtable
    Temple Grandin's new book "Visual Thinking"
    Joe Donahue
    In the new book “Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions,” New York Times bestselling author, autism activist, and scientist Temple Grandin explores cutting-edge research to take us inside the world of visual thinking, reframing the conversation on neurodiversity and showing how necessary different types of thinkers are essential for our collective well-being.
  • Paula Poundstone
    The Roundtable
    Paula Poundstone at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on 10/14
    Joe Donahue
    Paula Poundstone will take the stage at 7:30 PM on Friday, October 14th, at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall in Troy, NY.
Load More