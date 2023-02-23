© 2023
The Roundtable

Security expert Nicole Perlroth's discusses her book on the cyber-weapons arms race

By Joe Donahue
Published February 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST
Cover for the paperback edition of "This is How They Tell Me the World Ends" -- yellow text on a red background
Bloomsbury Publishing
/

Nicole Perlroth spent a decade as the lead cybersecurity, digital espionage and sabotage reporter for The New York Times. Her new book is "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race."

The book is the story of the cyberweapons market - the most secretive, government-backed market on earth-and a terrifying first look at a new kind of global warfare.

Perlroth is currently serving as an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). She also joined the Council on Foreign Relations' Cybersecurity Task Force.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
