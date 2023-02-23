Security expert Nicole Perlroth's discusses her book on the cyber-weapons arms race

Nicole Perlroth spent a decade as the lead cybersecurity, digital espionage and sabotage reporter for The New York Times. Her new book is "This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race."

The book is the story of the cyberweapons market - the most secretive, government-backed market on earth-and a terrifying first look at a new kind of global warfare.

Perlroth is currently serving as an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). She also joined the Council on Foreign Relations' Cybersecurity Task Force.