Marshall Karp returns with "NYPD Red 7"

Published December 6, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST
nypd-red-7-2.jpg
Blackstone Publishing
/

An award-winning former advertising executive, Marshall Karp is a playwright and a screenwriter, and has written and produced numerous TV shows. Having paid his dues in Hollywood, he began killing the people he used to work with - in his novels - the Lomax and Biggs series.

And then he started collaborating with James Patterson and the duo have concocted the NYPD Red Series. After six bestsellers, Marshall is carrying the series forward on his own with NYPD Red 7 – just released.

And – the busy guy he is – his other novel out this year is Snowstorm in August – which imagines Central Park buried under tons of snow. Only it's not snow. It's cocaine.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
