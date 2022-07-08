© 2022
The Roundtable

Tanglewood 2022 - Vice President of the Tanglewood Music Center and Learning Asadour Santourian

Published July 8, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
In January of this year, Asadour Santourian was named the Vice President of the Tanglewood Music Center and Learning. Santourian is joining The Boston Symphony from the acclaimed Aspen Music Festival and School, where he served for 18 years as Vice President for Artistic Administration and Artistic Advisor. At the BSO, Santourian will leverage his experience mentoring artists to the BSO’s programs in support of the next generation of musicians. Leading all of the BSO’s training, education, and community programs, Santourian will focus on expanding broader representation through wide-ranging partnerships and collaborations.

