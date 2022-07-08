© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Tanglewood 2022 - Todd Seeber and Kebra-Seoyoun Charles

Published July 8, 2022 at 9:30 AM EDT
Kebra-Seoyoun Charles + Todd Seeber.jpg
Provided
/
bso.org
Kebra-Seoyoun Charles and Todd Seeber

The Tanglewood Music Center Fellowship Program is the Boston Symphony Orchestra's summer academy for advanced musical study. The TMC offers an intensive schedule of study and performance for emerging professional instrumentalists, singers, conductors, and composers who have completed most of their formal study. We welcome Todd Seeber who joined the Boston Symphony Orchestra's double bass section in May 1988, and TMC Fellow bass player Kebra-Seoyoun Charles, a double-bassist originally from Miami, Florida. They received their Bachelor of Music degree from the New England Conservatory of Music.

Tags

The Roundtable tanglewoodtanglewood music centertanglewood music center orchestrabassmusician
Alan Chartock
Dr. Alan Chartock is professor emeritus at the University at Albany. He hosts the weekly Capitol Connection series, heard on public radio stations around New York. The program, for almost 12 years, highlighted interviews with Governor Mario Cuomo and now continues with conversations with state political leaders. Dr. Chartock also appears each week on The Media Project and The Roundtable and offers commentary on Morning Edition, weekdays at 7:40 a.m..
See stories by Alan Chartock
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue