Tanglewood 2022 - Todd Seeber and Kebra-Seoyoun Charles

The Tanglewood Music Center Fellowship Program is the Boston Symphony Orchestra's summer academy for advanced musical study. The TMC offers an intensive schedule of study and performance for emerging professional instrumentalists, singers, conductors, and composers who have completed most of their formal study. We welcome Todd Seeber who joined the Boston Symphony Orchestra's double bass section in May 1988, and TMC Fellow bass player Kebra-Seoyoun Charles, a double-bassist originally from Miami, Florida. They received their Bachelor of Music degree from the New England Conservatory of Music.