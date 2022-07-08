© 2022
The Roundtable

Tanglewood 2022 - President and CEO of the Boston Symphony Orchestra Gail Samuel

Published July 8, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
Gail Samuel, Joe Donahue, and Alan Chartock
WAMC
/
WAMC

A year ago when we were at Tanglewood, Gail Samuel was just days into her new job as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the eighth in the organization’s 140-year history. A year has gone by.

Having helped establish the Los Angeles Philharmonic as one of the world’s most successful and publicly engaged symphony orchestras, Samuel now is carrying on the BSO’s mission of connecting classical music with community. She now leads the Symphony Orchestra, the Boston Pops, and Tanglewood, and will oversee a number of initiatives that will expand the reach and relevance of orchestral music in the Boston area, the Berkshires, and beyond.

