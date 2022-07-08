Tanglewood 2022 - Boston Symphony Orchestra Music Director Andris Nelsons

Andris Nelsons is Music Director of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra. With both appointments, and in leading a pioneering alliance between these two esteemed institutions, Nelsons is widely considered as one of the most renowned and innovative conductors on the international scene today. In October 2020, the BSO and GHO jointly announced extensions to Mr. Nelsons’ contracts. His contract with the BSO was extended until 2025, and his GHO contract until 2027.

Tonight’s BSO Opening Night concert begins with a benediction by Leonard Bernstein, a setting in Hebrew for baritone that was the composer’s last work with orchestra; baritone Jack Canfield makes his BSO debut. The brilliant Chinese pianist Yuja Wang performs Franz Liszt’s Piano Concerto No. 1. And Igor Stravinsky’s revolutionary 1913 ballet score The Rite of Spring will be performed.