Vermont Gov. Phil Scott to seek fourth term
5/17/22 RT Panel

Published May 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.

The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelMike SpainRosemary Armaojudy patrick
