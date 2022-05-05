Argyle Brewing Company teams up with Comfort Food Community

Argyle Brewing Company is teaming up with Comfort Food Community (CFC) to kick their campaign to end hunger in rural communities. The campaign officially starts on Monday, May 16 and the Argyle Brewing Company is helping CFC get a head start on Saturday May 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Give Hunger the Boot is a campaign with "community" at the heart of its mission. It connects friends, neighbors, and local businesses in support and celebration of the mission at Comfort Food Community. We welcome Devin Bulger, Executive Director of the Comfort Food Community and Chris Castrio and Rich Thomas of The Argyle Brewing Company.