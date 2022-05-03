5/3/22 RT Panel

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
The Stissing Center partners with artists, individuals, and organizations to create programs, events, and opportunities. As a center for diversity, culture, and civic life in a small town, The Stissing Center aims to support local economic revitalization and job creation in Pine Plains.The Stissing Center is bringing new audiences and old friends to Pine Plains. All of this activity provides opportunities for the growth of new locally-owned businesses and jobs.They says it’s music and the arts and drama and film that can make this happen. It’s by collaborating with other local non-profits and service organizations to provide community programming and educational workshops that our region grows and thrives. We welcome their Executive Director Brian Keeler to tell us more.
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Investigative Journalist Rosemary Armao, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI and Director of the RPI-IBM Artificial Intelligence research collaboration Jim Hendler.
Vermont’s Washington delegation is about to change. In today’s Congressional Corner, Vermont Lieutenant Governor Molly Gray, a Democratic candidate for U.S. House, wraps up her conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock. This interview was recorded April 20th.