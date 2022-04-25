© 2022
The Roundtable

Falling into Place - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany

Published April 25, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany with Sr. Betsy Van Deusen, Director of Community Partnerships and she was recently appointed the next CEO for CC beginning July 1.

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
