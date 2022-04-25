Falling into Place - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany

Our Falling into Place series spotlights the important work of -and fosters collaboration between- not-for-profit organizations in our communities; allowing us all to fall into place. Falling Into Place is supported by The Seymour Fox Memorial Foundation, Providing a helping hand to turn inspiration into accomplishment. See more possibilities … see more promise… see more progress.

This week we focus on the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany with Sr. Betsy Van Deusen, Director of Community Partnerships and she was recently appointed the next CEO for CC beginning July 1.