The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

Published April 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
James Conrad and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

End of the World House: A Novel by Adrienne Celt
The Naked Don't Fear the Water: An Underground Journey with Afghan Refugees by Matthieu Aikins
Trust by Hernan Diaz
The Isaiah Coleridge Books (Blood Standard / Black Mountain / Worse Angels) by Laird Barron
When You Call My Name by Tucker Shaw
Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
Mothman Apologia by Robert Wood Lynn
Constructing a Nervous System by Margo Jefferson

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
