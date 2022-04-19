Book Picks - The Golden Notebook
James Conrad and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.
List:
End of the World House: A Novel by Adrienne Celt
The Naked Don't Fear the Water: An Underground Journey with Afghan Refugees by Matthieu Aikins
Trust by Hernan Diaz
The Isaiah Coleridge Books (Blood Standard / Black Mountain / Worse Angels) by Laird Barron
When You Call My Name by Tucker Shaw
Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki
Mothman Apologia by Robert Wood Lynn
Constructing a Nervous System by Margo Jefferson