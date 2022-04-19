Book Picks - The Golden Notebook

James Conrad and Drew Broussard from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY joins us with this week's Book Picks.

List:

End of the World House: A Novel by Adrienne Celt

The Naked Don't Fear the Water: An Underground Journey with Afghan Refugees by Matthieu Aikins

Trust by Hernan Diaz

The Isaiah Coleridge Books (Blood Standard / Black Mountain / Worse Angels) by Laird Barron

When You Call My Name by Tucker Shaw

Light from Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki

Mothman Apologia by Robert Wood Lynn

Constructing a Nervous System by Margo Jefferson