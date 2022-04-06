© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

4/6/22 RT Panel

Published April 6, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT
RTPanel.jpg
WAMC
/

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, attorney Hank Greenberg, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

Hank Greenberg is just back from a fly-in to observe firsthand relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees at the border with Poland. They left for Poland and visited the Poland/Ukraine border on Monday.

Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York (JFNENY) will host an in-person Ukraine support rally at Temple Israel, located at 600 New Scotland Avenue, on Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. The community will join together to raise awareness and hear from Hank Greenberg, who will have returned earlier that day from a mission to Medyka, Poland, (on the border 50 miles west of Lviv, Ukraine) and listen to Union College Professor Stephen Berk on “Ukraine in Crisis.”

Tags

The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelbob griffinDan Irizarryjudy patrick
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue