4/6/22 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, attorney Hank Greenberg, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.

Hank Greenberg is just back from a fly-in to observe firsthand relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees at the border with Poland. They left for Poland and visited the Poland/Ukraine border on Monday.

Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York (JFNENY) will host an in-person Ukraine support rally at Temple Israel, located at 600 New Scotland Avenue, on Wednesday, April 6 at 7 p.m. The community will join together to raise awareness and hear from Hank Greenberg, who will have returned earlier that day from a mission to Medyka, Poland, (on the border 50 miles west of Lviv, Ukraine) and listen to Union College Professor Stephen Berk on “Ukraine in Crisis.”