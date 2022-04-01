© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
We are experiencing issues related to the live stream and are currently investigating the situation. Thank you for your patience.

Currently, our online donation pages are temporarily down. Please call 1-800-323-9262 to make a contribution over the phone. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Wall Street Journal columnist Spencer Jakab explains the GameStop squeeze in new book

Published April 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM EDT
Book cover for The Revolution that Wasn't by Spencer Jakap
Portfolio
/
Provided

During one crazy week in January 2021, a motley crew of retail traders on Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets forum had seemingly done the impossible—they had brought some of the biggest, richest players on Wall Street to their knees. Their weapon was GameStop, a failing retailer whose shares briefly became the most-traded security on the planet and the subject of intense media coverage.

"The Revolution That Wasn’t" is the riveting story of how the meme stock squeeze unfolded, and of the real architects (and winners) of the GameStop rally.

Spencer Jakab is an award-winning investing columnist. He writes for and edits the Heard on the Street column at The Wall Street Journal and has previously written for The Financial Times and Dow Jones Newswires.

Tags

The Roundtable Wall StreetinvestinginvestmentsellEconomy
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue