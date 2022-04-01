Wall Street Journal columnist Spencer Jakab explains the GameStop squeeze in new book

During one crazy week in January 2021, a motley crew of retail traders on Reddit’s r/wallstreetbets forum had seemingly done the impossible—they had brought some of the biggest, richest players on Wall Street to their knees. Their weapon was GameStop, a failing retailer whose shares briefly became the most-traded security on the planet and the subject of intense media coverage.

"The Revolution That Wasn’t" is the riveting story of how the meme stock squeeze unfolded, and of the real architects (and winners) of the GameStop rally.

Spencer Jakab is an award-winning investing columnist. He writes for and edits the Heard on the Street column at The Wall Street Journal and has previously written for The Financial Times and Dow Jones Newswires.