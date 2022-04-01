© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Currently, our online donation pages are temporarily down. Please call 1-800-323-9262 to make a contribution over the phone. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Princeton Architectural Press presents "Russel and Mary Wright: Dragon Rock at Manitoga" by Jennifer Golub

Published April 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
Book cover for Dragon Rock at Manitoga by Jennifer Golub
Princeton Architectural Press
/

Mid-century Industrial designer Russel Wright and his wife, Mary, built a unique home they called Dragon Rock at Manitoga - it is situated on forested woodlands, at the edge of an abandoned quarry in Garrison - a hamlet in New York’s Hudson Valley. Dragon Rock at Manitoga is part of the Historic Artists' Homes and Studios program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Princeton Architectural Press has recently released a beautiful coffee table book about the home and landscape and the people who made it and lived there.

“Russel and Mary Wright: Dragon Rock at Manitoga” is by Jennifer Golub - published by Princeton Architectural Press.

Mary Einstein and Russel Wright - 1927
Provided - Princeton Architectural Press
Mary Einstein and Russel Wright - 1927

Tags

The Roundtable manitogadesignhistoric siteGarrisonmid-centuryrussel wrightmary wright
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More