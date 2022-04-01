Princeton Architectural Press presents "Russel and Mary Wright: Dragon Rock at Manitoga" by Jennifer Golub

Mid-century Industrial designer Russel Wright and his wife, Mary, built a unique home they called Dragon Rock at Manitoga - it is situated on forested woodlands, at the edge of an abandoned quarry in Garrison - a hamlet in New York’s Hudson Valley. Dragon Rock at Manitoga is part of the Historic Artists' Homes and Studios program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation and Princeton Architectural Press has recently released a beautiful coffee table book about the home and landscape and the people who made it and lived there.

“Russel and Mary Wright: Dragon Rock at Manitoga” is by Jennifer Golub - published by Princeton Architectural Press.