© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

3/29/22 RT Panel

Published March 29, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT
RTPanel.jpg
WAMC
/

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Lecturer and Adjunct Professor in Communications for SUNY New Paltz and RPI Terry Gipson, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI and Director of the RPI-IBM Artificial Intelligence research collaboration Jim Hendler, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post.

There is a blip/abrupt stop in the audio - caused by equipment failure.

Tags

The Roundtable rt panelLibby PostRoundtable panelterry gipsonJim Hendler
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    3/24/22 RT Panel
    David Guistina
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and investment banker on Wall Street Mark Wittman.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    3/28/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and Albany Law School professor and Director of the Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    3/25/22 RT Panel
    David Guistina
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Briccetti, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares.
Load More