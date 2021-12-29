© 2022
The Roundtable

2021 in movies with Thelma Adams

Published December 29, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST
thelmaadams.jpg

The American Film Institute lined up behind many of the end-of-year Oscar contenders, naming Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story,” Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” among the year’s 10 best films. The annual AFI list, compiled through a jury process, can give a rough approximation of Academy Awards favorites and provide a boost to newly released or upcoming movies. Also making the AFI top 10 were: “CODA,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “tick, tick... BOOM!” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Let’s talk movies with our good friend, Thelma Adams.

Thelma Adams is the author of the historical novel Bittersweet Brooklyn, the bestseller The Last Woman Standing and Playdate, which Oprah magazine described as “a witty debut novel.” In addition to her fiction work, Adams is a prominent American film critic and an outspoken voice in the Hollywood community.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
