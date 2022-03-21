© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Darlene Love to perform in Woodstock as part of We Got the Beat: Women in Music Summit Weekend

Published March 21, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT
bearsville-darlenelove.jpg
bearsvilletheater.com

Through the years, Darlene Love continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and superb performances. Her Billboard hits include: He’s a Rebel, The Boy I’m Gonna Marry, Wait ‘Til my Bobby Gets Home, He’s Sure the Boy I Love, and the legendary #1 holiday classic Christmas Baby Please Come Home. Darlene Love received her industry’s highest award when Bette Midler inducted her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

She'll perform at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, New York as part of the We Got the Beat: Women in Music Summit Weekend. The summit will bring together a diversity of creatives and music lovers for three days of concerts, panels, screenings, and conversation at Woodstock’s historic Bearsville Theater, March 25-27.

Tags

The Roundtable We Got The BeatWomen In Musicdarlene loveBearsville TheaterwoodstockmusicDavid Letterman
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • wegotthebeat.jpg
    The Roundtable
    We Got The Beat: Women in Music Summit at Bearsville Theater 3/25-27
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    “We Got the Beat – A Women in Music Summit” will bring together creatives and music lovers for three days of concerts, panels, screenings, and conversation at Woodstock, New York’s historic Bearsville Theater, March 25-27th. The event is an immersive weekend covering every aspect of the contributions made by women to the world of music. We’ll talk with producers Lizzie Vann – owner of the Bearsville Theatre - and music journalist Holly George-Warren to get a preview.
  • Joan Osborne
    The Roundtable
    On the heels of "Radio Waves," Joan Osborne to perform, speak at "We Got The Beat" summit
    Ian Pickus
    ,
    Later this month, several of music’s brightest lights will gather for a weekend conference at the Bearsville Theatre in Woodstock for the “We Got The Beat: Women in Music Summit.” The gathering runs March 25, 26 and 27, and features panels, performances and much more. My colleague Sarah LaDuke is hosting one of the panels. On March 27 at 6, Joan Osborne will sit for a conversation before a concert at 8. It all comes as she celebrates the release of her latest album “Radio Waves,” which features archival radio performances from Osborne’s long career.
  • 20ftfromstardom.jpg
    Arts & Culture
    BIFF - Darlene Love - "20 Feet From Stardom"
    Sarah LaDuke
    ,
    Millions know their voices, but few know their names. In his compelling new film 20 Feet From Stardom, award-winning director Morgan Neville shines a…
Load More