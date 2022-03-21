Through the years, Darlene Love continues to captivate audiences worldwide with her warm, gracious stage presence and superb performances. Her Billboard hits include: He’s a Rebel, The Boy I’m Gonna Marry, Wait ‘Til my Bobby Gets Home, He’s Sure the Boy I Love, and the legendary #1 holiday classic Christmas Baby Please Come Home. Darlene Love received her industry’s highest award when Bette Midler inducted her into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.She'll perform at the Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, New York as part of the We Got the Beat: A Summit Weekend for “Women in Music.” The summit will bring together a diversity of creatives and music lovers for three days of concerts, panels, screenings, and conversation at Woodstock’s historic Bearsville Theater, March 25-27.

