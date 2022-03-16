Performing Arts of Woodstock presents Tennessee Williams' "Suddenly Last Summer"

It has been a nearly two-year delay of performances due to the pandemic, the curtain will finally go up on Performing Arts of Woodstock’s production of Tennessee Williams’ “Suddenly Last Summer” with a preview on Thursday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. The production then opens a three-week run at the Mescal Hornbeck Community Center on March 18, at 7:30 PM. To tell us more we welcome Director Ellen Honig, and actors Gabriela Bonomo and Lora Lee Ecobelli.