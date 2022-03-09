© 2022
Award-winning food journalist Tamar Haspel on finding joy, adventure, and dinner in your own backyard

Published March 9, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST
Artwork from the cover of "To Boldly Grow" by Tamar Haspel
G.P. Putnam's Sons

Writer of the James Beard award-winning Washington Post column "Unearthed," prolific food journalist, and self-proclaimed “crappy gardener” Tamar Haspel is on a mission: to show us that raising or gathering our own food is not as hard as it’s often made out to be. When she and her husband move from Manhattan to two acres on Cape Cod with no skills to speak of, they decide to adopt a more active approach to their diet: raising chickens, growing tomatoes, even foraging for mushrooms and hunting their own meat. The new book is: "To Boldly Grow: Finding Joy, Adventure and Dinner in Your Own Backyard." It is a fresh take on eating real food, and an tale of finding success, happiness and purpose when you just go out and do it, no expertise required. Tamar Haspel writes the James Beard Award-winning Washington Post column Unearthed, which tackles food from every angle: agriculture, nutrition, obesity, the food environment, and DIY.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
