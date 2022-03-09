Award-winning food journalist Tamar Haspel on finding joy, adventure, and dinner in your own backyard

Writer of the James Beard award-winning Washington Post column "Unearthed," prolific food journalist, and self-proclaimed “crappy gardener” Tamar Haspel is on a mission: to show us that raising or gathering our own food is not as hard as it’s often made out to be. When she and her husband move from Manhattan to two acres on Cape Cod with no skills to speak of, they decide to adopt a more active approach to their diet: raising chickens, growing tomatoes, even foraging for mushrooms and hunting their own meat. The new book is: "To Boldly Grow: Finding Joy, Adventure and Dinner in Your Own Backyard." It is a fresh take on eating real food, and an tale of finding success, happiness and purpose when you just go out and do it, no expertise required. Tamar Haspel writes the James Beard Award-winning Washington Post column Unearthed, which tackles food from every angle: agriculture, nutrition, obesity, the food environment, and DIY.