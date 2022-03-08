© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Mary Ann Sieghart's book "The Authority Gap" takes on the mother of all gender gaps - and offers societal solutions

Published March 8, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST
maryannsieghart-theauthoritygap-norton.jpg
Norton
/

Mary Ann Sieghart spent 20 years as Assistant Editor and columnist at The Times and won a large following for her columns on politics, economics, feminism, parenthood and life in general. She has presented many programs on BBC Radio 4 and chaired the revival of The Brains Trust on BBC2. She recently spent a year as a Visiting Fellow of All Souls College, Oxford. She has chaired the Social Market Foundation think tank, is a Visiting Professor at King’s College London, and sits on numerous boards. She is Chair of the judges for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022.

Sieghart’s new book “The Authority Gap: Why Women are Still Taken Less Seriously than Men, and What We Can Do About it” provides a startling perspective on the unseen bias at work in our everyday lives. Drawing on a wealth of data with precision and insight, the book is a fresh feminist take on how to address and counteract systemic sexism in ways that benefit us all.

Tags

The Roundtable womenWomen’s EquityWomen’s Rightsfeminismmary ann sieghartauthorityGender Balancegender gapgender equalitygender inequalitythe authority gap
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke