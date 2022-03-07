Mary Ann Sieghart spent 20 years as Assistant Editor and columnist at The Times and won a large following for her columns on politics, economics, feminism, parenthood and life in general. She has presented many programs on BBC Radio 4 and chaired the revival of The Brains Trust on BBC2. She recently spent a year as a Visiting Fellow of All Souls College, Oxford. She has chaired the Social Market Foundation think tank, is a Visiting Professor at King’s College London, and sits on numerous boards. She is Chair of the judges for the Women’s Prize for Fiction 2022.Sieghart’s new book “The Authority Gap: Why Women are Still Taken Less Seriously than Men, and What We Can Do About it” provides a startling perspective on the unseen bias at work in our everyday lives. Drawing on a wealth of data with precision and insight, the book is a fresh feminist take on how to address and counteract systemic sexism in ways that benefit us all.

