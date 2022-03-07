© 2022
The Roundtable

3/7/22 RT Panel

Published March 7, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor, Rosemary Armao, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI and Director of the RPI-IBM Artificial Intelligence research collaboration Jim Hendler, Albany Law School professor and director of the Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson. For a portion of the program we are joined by Joe Weisberg, former CIA officer and creator of FX's "The Americans."

