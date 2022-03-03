© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Albany Pro Musica performs Rachmaninoff's "All-Night Vigil" at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall 3/6

Published March 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST
apm-030322.png
Provided
/
Albany Pro Musica

Albany Pro Musica will be presenting an amazing work sung in Russian, Rachmaninoff's "All-Night Vigil" on Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. While long planned, the concert is now being presented as a statement in solidarity for the Ukrainian people. Rachmaninoff’s “All Night Vigil,” often referred to as “Vespers,” is one of the most celebrated choral works of all time and is beloved for its profound beauty and spirituality. The concert will open with wonderful Russian music for piano and violin, featuring guest violinist Elizabeth Pitcairn playing the famed “Red Mendelssohn” Stradivarius. We welcome Albany Pro Musica’s Artistic Director José Daniel Flores-Caraballo. He is a widely acclaimed conductor and musical director recognized for his artistry and integrity in stylistic performance of choral literature.

Tags

The Roundtable albany pro musicaRussiaukrainechoral musicjose daniel flores-caraballorachmaninoff
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue