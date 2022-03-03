Albany Pro Musica performs Rachmaninoff's "All-Night Vigil" at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall 3/6

Albany Pro Musica will be presenting an amazing work sung in Russian, Rachmaninoff's "All-Night Vigil" on Sunday, March 6 at 3 p.m. at The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. While long planned, the concert is now being presented as a statement in solidarity for the Ukrainian people. Rachmaninoff’s “All Night Vigil,” often referred to as “Vespers,” is one of the most celebrated choral works of all time and is beloved for its profound beauty and spirituality. The concert will open with wonderful Russian music for piano and violin, featuring guest violinist Elizabeth Pitcairn playing the famed “Red Mendelssohn” Stradivarius. We welcome Albany Pro Musica’s Artistic Director José Daniel Flores-Caraballo. He is a widely acclaimed conductor and musical director recognized for his artistry and integrity in stylistic performance of choral literature.