Harvey Fierstein tells - if not "all" - a lot in wonderful new memoir "I Was Better Last Night"

Four-time Tony Award-winner, actor, and playwright Harvey Fierstein will be onstage with Justin Vivian Bond in an Oblong Books Event on March 11th at Bard’s Fisher Center in Annandale-on-Hudson to discuss his new memoir, “I Was Better Last Night.” The book is out today.

Fierstein is known for such works as “Torch Song Trilogy,” “Kinky Boots,” “La Cage Aux Folles,” and “Newsies.” He also gained notoriety as a stage actor in “Hairspray” and “Fiddler on the Roof” and as a film actor in “Independence Day” and “Mrs. Doubtfire.” He was nominated for an Emmy Award for an appearance on “Cheers.” He is a legend and it is a great honor to welcome Harvey Fierstein to The Roundtable.