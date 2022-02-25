Close Encounters with Music presents "Folk and Baroque!" chamber concert on 2/26 in Great Barrington, MA

The 10×10 Upstreet Arts Festival is an annual Pittsfield, Massachusetts event, spanning 10 days and featuring events with a theme of “10.”As part of this year’s festivities, Berkshires Jazz will present a special edition of the Ted Rosenthal Trio on Feb. 26 at the Berkshire Museum with a repertoire that focuses on music about New York. The title of the 7:30pm concert, "Ten by Tin Pan Alley.” In addition to the repertoire, the performers, Ted Rosenthal, Martin Jaffe, and Connor Meehan, all have roots in both New York and the Berkshires.Ted Rosenthal is one of the leading jazz pianist/composers of his generation. He actively tours worldwide with his trio, as a soloist, and has performed with many jazz greats. Winner of the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Piano Competition, Rosenthal has released numerous CDs as a leader. He’s been a featured soloist with major orchestras including the Detroit Symphony and Phoenix Symphony. An active composer and the recipient of three NEA grants, Rosenthal has been commissioned by New York City Opera, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, The Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, and Dallas Black Dance Theatre. He is on the faculties of The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music.

