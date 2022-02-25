© 2022
Close Encounters with Music presents "Folk and Baroque!" chamber concert on 2/26 in Great Barrington, MA

Published February 25, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST
Emily Mavosh, Eliot Fisk, Yehuda Hanani
cewm.org
Emily Mavosh, Eliot Fisk, Yehuda Hanani

This Saturday, February 26 Close Encounters with Music presents a concert entitled “Folk & Baroque.” Cellist and Close Encounters with Music Artistic Director, Yehuda Hanani will be joined at Saint James Place in downtown Great Barrington by virtuoso guitarist Eliot Fisk and esteemed contralto soloist Emily Marvosh in a program featuring works by Bach, Scarlatti, Villa-Lobos, Dowland, Schumber, Vittorio Monti, Seiber, French chansons and Stephen Foster!

Eliot Fisk and Emily Marvosh join us.

The Roundtable guitarcellosingermusicianclose encounters with musicyehuda hananiclassical musicchamber musicGreat Barrington
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over a decade. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
