Close Encounters with Music presents "Folk and Baroque!" chamber concert on 2/26 in Great Barrington, MA
This Saturday, February 26 Close Encounters with Music presents a concert entitled “Folk & Baroque.” Cellist and Close Encounters with Music Artistic Director, Yehuda Hanani will be joined at Saint James Place in downtown Great Barrington by virtuoso guitarist Eliot Fisk and esteemed contralto soloist Emily Marvosh in a program featuring works by Bach, Scarlatti, Villa-Lobos, Dowland, Schumber, Vittorio Monti, Seiber, French chansons and Stephen Foster!
Eliot Fisk and Emily Marvosh join us.