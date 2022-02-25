© 2022
The Roundtable

2/25/22 RT Panel

Published February 25, 2022 at 9:00 AM EST
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Lecturer and Adjunct Professor in Communications for SUNY New Paltz and RPI Terry Gipson, and Albany County District Attorney David Soares. For the first half of the program, we are also joined by counter-terrorism expert and best-selling author Malcolm Nance, who arrived back in New York from Ukraine yesterday.

