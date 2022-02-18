Musicians of Ma’alwyck present two unique programs this weekend

The Musicians of Ma'alwyck have two great concerts, back to back coming up this weekend. Tomorrow - the 19th - they be performing at the Albany Institute of History and Art, offering a vocal recital with baritone Charles Eaton. Then on Sunday, February 20th, they recreate the first years of broadcasting at WGY, which went on the air on Feb 20, 1922.

They will play the first piece broadcast on the station, several other selections from the first decade and a radio drama, complete with live sound effects. That program will be broadcast live remotely from the Kenmore Ballroom in downtown Albany, a site from which the station frequently broadcast in the early 1920s.

To tell us more, we welcome Ann Marie Schwartz – Director of Musicians of Ma'alwyck and Chris Hunter - Archivist at MiSci, where the WGY archives are kept.