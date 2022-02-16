Apple TV+ brings back Fraggle Rock right when we need it

Jim Henson created the original series "Fraggle Rock" with the ambitious goal of inspiring world peace. The program was designed to entertain while encouraging an understanding and embracing of diversity. It premiered in 1983 and stared the Fraggles - a fun-loving group of furry subterranean cave dwellers; as well as the Doozers their diminutive, industrious neighbors; and the oafish Gorgs who grow the radishes the Fraggles love.

The original series produced four seasons of shows, 96 total episodes - dozens of accolades and awards and over 100 original songs. The new show is "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock." It has premiered on Apple TV+ where thirteen 30-minute episodes are available to stream now.

Joe Donahue speaks with Matt Fusfeld, John Tartaglia, and Dave Goelz.

