Apple TV+ brings back Fraggle Rock right when we need it

Published February 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST
Jim Henson created the original series "Fraggle Rock" with the ambitious goal of inspiring world peace. The program was designed to entertain while encouraging an understanding and embracing of diversity. It premiered in 1983 and stared the Fraggles - a fun-loving group of furry subterranean cave dwellers; as well as the Doozers their diminutive, industrious neighbors; and the oafish Gorgs who grow the radishes the Fraggles love.

The original series produced four seasons of shows, 96 total episodes - dozens of accolades and awards and over 100 original songs. The new show is "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock." It has premiered on Apple TV+ where thirteen 30-minute episodes are available to stream now.

Joe Donahue speaks with Matt Fusfeld, John Tartaglia, and Dave Goelz.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
