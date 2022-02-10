New York Times bestselling author Sebastian Mallaby joins us to share the intimate story of Silicon Valley’s dominant venture-capital firms and how their strategies and fates have shaped the path of innovation and the global economy. His new book is The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Making of the New Future. Over the course of four years of research, Mallaby has gained better access to venture capital partnerships in Silicon Valley and in China than any previous writer. Sebastian Mallaby is the Paul A. Volcker senior fellow for international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).