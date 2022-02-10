© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WANC 103.9 FM has experienced severe equipment failure and will remain off for a time while we work diligently to fix the problem.
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Venture capital and the making of the new future

Published February 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST
Sebastian Mallaby - The Power Law
Penguin Press
/

New York Times bestselling author Sebastian Mallaby joins us to share the intimate story of Silicon Valley’s dominant venture-capital firms and how their strategies and fates have shaped the path of innovation and the global economy. His new book is The Power Law: Venture Capital and the Making of the New Future. Over the course of four years of research, Mallaby has gained better access to venture capital partnerships in Silicon Valley and in China than any previous writer. Sebastian Mallaby is the Paul A. Volcker senior fellow for international economics at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Tags

The Roundtable venture capitalfuturesilicon valleyEconomy
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue