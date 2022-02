The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, President and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Briccetti, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post. We broke away for NPR Special Coverage of President Joe Biden's statements on the death of ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi during a U.S. raid in Syria. The audio from NPR and the President is not included in this podcast. It will be evident upon listening where it was removed.

Listen • 55:16