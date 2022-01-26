© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

"Jerks at Work" by Tessa West

Published January 26, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST
Jerks at Work book cover
Random House
/

Social psychologist Tessa West joins us to share ideas on how to deal with toxic coworkers in new book: "Jerks at Work: Toxic Coworkers and What to Do About Them."

West reveals scientific-based strategies to dealing with—and ultimately breaking free from—the people who make work and life miserable, whether it’s an overbearing boss, an irritating coworker, or sometimes, even you.

Tessa West is an Associate Professor of Psychology at New York University, where she is a leading expert on interpersonal interaction and communication.

Tags

The Roundtablepsychologistbehaviorswork environment
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue