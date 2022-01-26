"Jerks at Work" by Tessa West

Social psychologist Tessa West joins us to share ideas on how to deal with toxic coworkers in new book: "Jerks at Work: Toxic Coworkers and What to Do About Them."

West reveals scientific-based strategies to dealing with—and ultimately breaking free from—the people who make work and life miserable, whether it’s an overbearing boss, an irritating coworker, or sometimes, even you.

Tessa West is an Associate Professor of Psychology at New York University, where she is a leading expert on interpersonal interaction and communication.