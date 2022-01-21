© 2022
"Fear of Black Consciousness" by Lewis R. Gordon

Published January 21, 2022 at 2:11 AM EST
The new book “Fear of Black Consciousness”  is a journey through the historical development of racialized Blackness, the problems this kind of consciousness produces, and the many creative responses from Black and non-Black communities in contemporary struggles for dignity and freedom. Lewis R. Gordon is an Afro-Jewish philosopher, political thinker, educator, and musician. He is Professor and Head of the Philosophy Department at UCONN-Storrs. In the book, Gordon exposes the bad faith at the heart of many discussions about race and racism not only in America but across the globe, including those who think of themselves as "color blind."

