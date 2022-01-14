© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Creativity and problem solving with Amy Herman

Published January 14, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST
amyherman-fixed.jpg
Harper Wave
/

Amy Herman has developed a unique approach to problem solving that uses works of art to revitalize our minds and refine our creative thinking. She’s trained thousands of people around the world in organizations and industries from the military and government to medicine, finance, and education, technology, security, intelligence, and more. In her new book, "Fixed: How to Perfect the Fine Art of Problem Solving," (HaperWave) Herman shares her methodology that refreshes and rejuvenates essential critical thinking skills to help readers resolve problems, difficulties, and challenges.

Tags

The Roundtableproblem solvingartcreativity
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue