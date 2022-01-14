Creativity and problem solving with Amy Herman

Amy Herman has developed a unique approach to problem solving that uses works of art to revitalize our minds and refine our creative thinking. She’s trained thousands of people around the world in organizations and industries from the military and government to medicine, finance, and education, technology, security, intelligence, and more. In her new book, "Fixed: How to Perfect the Fine Art of Problem Solving," (HaperWave) Herman shares her methodology that refreshes and rejuvenates essential critical thinking skills to help readers resolve problems, difficulties, and challenges.