The Roundtable

"Lost & Found" - New memoir by Pulitzer Prize winner Kathryn Shulz

Published January 13, 2022 at 11:34 PM EST
Kathryn Shulz is a staff writer at The New Yorker and the author of "Being Wrong." She won a National Magazine Award and a Pulitzer Prize for “The Really Big One,” her article about seismic risk in the Pacific Northwest. Her new memoir, "Lost & Found," grew out of “Losing Streak,” a New Yorker story that was anthologized in The Best American Essays.

Eighteen months before Kathryn Schulz’s beloved father died, she met the woman she would marry. In Lost & Found, she weaves the stories of those relationships into a brilliant exploration of how all our lives are shaped by loss and discovery

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
