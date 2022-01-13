"Lost & Found" - New memoir by Pulitzer Prize winner Kathryn Shulz

Kathryn Shulz is a staff writer at The New Yorker and the author of "Being Wrong." She won a National Magazine Award and a Pulitzer Prize for “The Really Big One,” her article about seismic risk in the Pacific Northwest. Her new memoir, "Lost & Found," grew out of “Losing Streak,” a New Yorker story that was anthologized in The Best American Essays.

Eighteen months before Kathryn Schulz’s beloved father died, she met the woman she would marry. In Lost & Found, she weaves the stories of those relationships into a brilliant exploration of how all our lives are shaped by loss and discovery