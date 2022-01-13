© 2022
The Roundtable

Art Omi in Ghent, New York celebrates 30 years

Published January 13, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST
Sarah LaDuke
WAMC

This year Art Omi in Ghent, New York commemorates 30 years with a slate of special events and conversations highlighting its legacy as a haven for the arts.

Art Omi was founded in 1992, when 21 visual artists from 11 countries were invited to a month-long residency in a refurbished dairy farm. Since its founding, Art Omi’s residencies have expanded to include five distinct programs, serving architects, dancers, musicians, and writers, in addition to visual artists.

Ruth Adams is the Co-Executive Director of Art Omi.

