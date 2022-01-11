© 2022
93.1 FM Rensselaer-Troy is currently off the air due to winter weather conditions. Thank you for your patience and understanding.
The Roundtable

"The Joy of Missing Outs" Christina Crook returns with "Good Burdens"

Published January 11, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST
What if there was a simple shift in thinking that could eliminate digital stress, reconnect us to the real world and give greater meaning to our lives? Author Christina Crook reveals there is in her new book, "Good Burdens: How to Live Joyfully in the Digital Age."

Crook joins us this morning to offer concrete solutions for flourishing in the digital age. Crook advocates for a realignment of our energies, online and off, towards effortful pursuits - cultivating relationships, community, and creative projects that bring lasting joy.

Christina Crook is a pioneer and leading voice in the field of digital well-being. As the author of the award-winning book "The Joy of Missing Out: Finding Balance in a Wired World" and is the host of the JOMO(cast) podcast. 

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
