"The Joy of Missing Outs" Christina Crook returns with "Good Burdens"

What if there was a simple shift in thinking that could eliminate digital stress, reconnect us to the real world and give greater meaning to our lives? Author Christina Crook reveals there is in her new book, "Good Burdens: How to Live Joyfully in the Digital Age."

Crook joins us this morning to offer concrete solutions for flourishing in the digital age. Crook advocates for a realignment of our energies, online and off, towards effortful pursuits - cultivating relationships, community, and creative projects that bring lasting joy.

Christina Crook is a pioneer and leading voice in the field of digital well-being. As the author of the award-winning book "The Joy of Missing Out: Finding Balance in a Wired World" and is the host of the JOMO(cast) podcast.